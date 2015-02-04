FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trailblazer Charlie Sifford dies at 92
February 4, 2015

Trailblazer Charlie Sifford dies at 92

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Charlie Sifford, the first African American to play on the PGA Tour, died Tuesday night at the age of 92, the PGA of America said.

Often called the Jackie Robinson of golf, Sifford broke golf’s color barrier when he was allowed to play on the tour in 1961.

Sifford recorded two PGA wins, in 1967 and 1969, though he enjoyed many other victories in the prime of his golfing career prior to being allowed on tour.

Tiger Woods has often credited Sifford for paving the way for his own golfing path, and affectionately called him his ‘grandpa’.

Sifford’s trail-blazing career continued after his playing days.

He became the first African American to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2004 and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom this past November.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles

