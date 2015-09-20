Creamer justifies wildcard pick with winning point for U.S.

ST LEON-ROT, Germany (Reuters) - U.S. wildcard choice Paula Creamer was almost lost for words after her winning point in the singles secured a battling 14-1/2 to 13-1/2 victory over Europe in the 14th Solheim Cup on Sunday.

Juli Inkster put her faith in Creamer by picking the American for the 12th and final spot, the anchor role on the last day, and she repaid the captain’s trust by brushing aside Germany’s Sandra Gal 4 and 3.

”Words can’t describe it,“ Creamer told reporters after the U.S. stormed back from 10-6 down to win the biennial team event for the first time since 2009. ”Being in the anchor spot you know there is going to be some pressure on you.

”This is so exciting and I‘m so proud of our team. I‘m so proud of Juli for just believing in everybody -- we did it.

”We were so fired up and ready to get out there and just play good golf.

“Everyone questioned why I was here and I‘m just proud of myself,” added Creamer who has struggled on the LPGA Tour for most of the season.

The 29-year-old Californian, making her sixth appearance in the women’s equivalent of the Ryder Cup this week, joined the chorus of disapproval over the controversy that erupted in Sunday morning’s fourballs.

The U.S. were enraged when Alison Lee and Brittany Lincicome lost to Charley Hull and Suzann Pettersen by two holes.

With their fourballs match all square, rookie Lee, 20, mistakenly believed her 16-inch putt at the 17th had been conceded by the European pair and when she scooped the ball up, the match referee had no choice but to award the hole to Hull and Pettersen.

“This game is about sportsmanship and unfortunately that was not shown there,” said Creamer. “I wasn’t a part of that match...but it’s a game of golf and we have to remember that.”