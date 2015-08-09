England's Reid claims Solheim Cup qualification spot

England's Melissa Reid during the third round of the RICOH Women's British Open 2015 at the Trump Turnberry Resort, Scotland, August 1, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Russell Cheyne

(Reuters) - England’s Melissa Reid claimed the fourth automatic qualification spot for the European Solheim Cup team with a share of fifth place at the Tipsport Golf Masters in the Czech Republic on Sunday.

She joined Norway’s Suzann Pettersen, Gwladys Nocera of France and compatriot Charley Hull in captain Carin Koch’s team for the match against the United States in Germany next month.

Koch will complete her line-up when she names the next four automatic qualifiers from the world rankings and her four wildcards.

“It’s great to have four strong and experienced players that have already qualified so I‘m really, really excited to see the team shaping up,” Koch told the Ladies’ European tour website.