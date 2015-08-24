FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Solheim Cup teams firming up
August 24, 2015 / 3:52 AM / 2 years ago

Solheim Cup teams firming up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist, Spanish duo Azahara Munoz and Carlota Ciganda and Germany’s Sandra Gal were all confirmed on Europe’s Solheim Cup team on Monday after the latest release of the world rankings.

Norway’s Suzann Pettersen, France’s Gwladys Nocera and British pair Charley Hull and Melissa Reid had already secured spots while Carin Koch will announce her four captain’s picks on Tuesday.

Gerina Piller, Alison Lee and Lizette Salas earned the final three automatic spots on the U.S. team to join Canadian Open runner up Stacy Lewis for the biennial event that will be held from Sept. 18-20 at the St Leon-Rot Golf Club in Germany.

Lexi Thompson, Cristie Kerr, Michelle Wie, Brittany Lincicome, Morgan Pressel and Angela Stanford had already been confirmed.

Juli Inkster will make two captains picks to round out the American team.

Reporting by Ben Everill in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

