Solheim Cup to played at Inverness in 2021

(Reuters) - The 2021 Solheim Cup will be played at the fabled Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) announced on Wednesday.

Inverness is a Donald Ross-designed layout which has hosted four U.S. Opens (in 1920, 1931, 1957 and 1979) and two PGA Championships (1986 and 1993) along with other high-profile tournaments.

"Inverness is one of the premier venues in golf and will serve as a great test for a match-play competition," LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan said in a statement.

The Solheim Cup is a Ryder Cup-style biennial team competition that pits the United States against Europe. The U.S. lead Europe 9-5 all-time Cup competition, having won the most recent edition in Germany in 2015 by 14 1/2 points to 13 1/2.