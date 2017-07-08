Jun 9, 2016; Sammamish, WA, USA; Katherine Kirk hits off of the 12th tee during the first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club - South/North Course. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Katherine Kirk of Australia shot a nine-under-par 63 on Friday to surge to the top of the leaderboard before play was suspended in the second round of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic in Oneida, Wisconsin.

Officials ended play because of darkness with half the field still on the course due to inclement weather earlier in the day.

Kirk was among the early starters and made her move with a blistering back nine, carding a 29 that featured five birdies and an eagle in an eight-hole span.

A 13-year-veteran who is bidding for her third LPGA win, Kirk had eight birdies overall in her round to move to 13-under 131 -- three shots clear of Jaye Marie Green of the United States.

"I think it might be my best (round) on the LPGA," Kirk said after tying the lowest round of her career. "I know I've had eight (birdies), but I don't know if I've had nine, so yeah, really happy with it."

Green had two birdies and two bogeys on the front side but also tore up the back nine with six birdies in her round of 66. She is at 10-under for the tournament along with Germany's Sandra Gal, who had six birdies through 13 holes when play was suspended.

Moriya Jutanugarn of Thailand shot a 68 to join a group a nine-under.

First-round co-leaders Kim Sei-young of South Korea and rookie Laura Gonzalez Escallon of Belgium each struggled after their opening 65s.

Kim was one-over for the day and six-under for the tournament with six holes left in her second round. Escallon had a quadruple bogey and was four-over for the day with five holes to play.

World No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn withdrew from the tournament with a shoulder injury.

(Editing by Andrew Both)