Bob Torrance, father of Sam, dies at the age of 82
July 18, 2014 / 10:11 PM / 3 years ago

Bob Torrance, father of Sam, dies at the age of 82

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European golfers Ian Poulter (L) of England and Padraig Harrington (R) of Ireland talk to their coach Bob Torrance during practice for the 35th Ryder Cup Matches at the Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield, Michigan September 15, 2004. REUTERS/Jeff J Mitchell PJ

HOYLAKE England (Reuters) - Scotland’s Bob Torrance, father of 2002 European Ryder Cup-winning captain Sam and long-time golf coach, has died at the age of 82.

“Sad day, my dad just passed away peacefully in his sleep, #reallygoingtomisshim,” said Sam on his Twitter account on Friday.

Torrance senior was mentor to a host of top golfers including triple major winner Padraig Harrington of Ireland.

“Really sad news Bob Torrance just passed away. An amazing man who coached so many great players. He will be missed,” said European Ryder Cup hero Ian Poulter.

Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
