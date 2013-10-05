Britain/Ireland level as Seve Trophy heads to finale

PARIS (Reuters) - The Seve Trophy is heading for a nail-biting finish after Britain and Ireland won three of Saturday’s foursomes at St-Nom-la-Breteche to draw level at 9-9 with Continental Europe.

Sam Torrance’s team trailed by 5 1/2 to 4 1/2 points overnight and Jose Maria Olazabal’s Europeans extended their advantage to 8-6 after the morning session.

Dutchman Joost Luiten and Gregory Bourdy of France combined for a fourth win in the afternoon but Britain and Ireland dominated the other match ups.

England’s Paul Lawrie and Stephen Gallacher of Scotland beat Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts and Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano of Spain 2 & 1, the same score Jamie Donaldson of Wales and Scot Marc Warren recorded over Denmark’s Thomas Bjorn and Mikko Ilonen of Finland.

David Lynn then ensured the overall score would be all locked up ahead of Sunday’s final day when his birdie three at the 18th gave he and fellow Englishman Paul Casey a one-hole success over Spain’s Miguel Angel Jimenez and Matteo Manassero of Italy.

Earlier Europe took the morning foursomes 2 1/2 - 1 1/2 with Luiten and Bourdy 2 & 1 winners over Donaldson and Warren and Jimenez and Manaserro edging Casey and another Englishman Tommy Fleetwood by one hole.

England’s Chris Wood and Scotland’s Scott Jamieson kept Britain and Ireland in the hunt with a 2 & 1 win over Dane Thorbjorn Olesen and Italian Francesco Molinari.

Colsaerts and Fernandez-Castano halved their morning meeting with Gallacher and Lawrie.