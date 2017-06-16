Kvitova into Birmingham quarters after straight sets win
Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova continued her comeback on grass with a 6-2 6-2 win over British wildcard Naomi Broady at the Aegon Classic on Wednesday.
ERIN, Wisconsin A 94-year-old man who was attending the U.S. Open in Wisconsin died on Friday, the United States Golf Association (USGA) said in statement.
The cause of death was not immediately known.
"The USGA was saddened to learn that a spectator at Erin Hills passed away a short time ago," it said in the statement. "Out of respect for the family, we are unable to provide additional information at this time.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with those surrounding this individual during this difficult time."
(Reporting by Steve Keating)
Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova continued her comeback on grass with a 6-2 6-2 win over British wildcard Naomi Broady at the Aegon Classic on Wednesday.
LONDON Three-times Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic has broken with tradition and taken a wildcard into the Aegon International at Eastbourne next week as the Serb battles to rediscover some form ahead of next month's grasscourt grand slam.