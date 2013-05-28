FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Day, Manassero, Weekley among latest to join US Open field
May 28, 2013 / 4:06 PM / in 4 years

Day, Manassero, Weekley among latest to join US Open field

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Matteo Manassero of Italy hits his tee shot on the second hole during second round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

(Reuters) - Australian Jason Day, Italy’s Matteo Manassero and American Boo Weekley were among 26 additional players to earn exemptions for next month’s U.S. Open golf championship, the U.S. Golf Association said on Tuesday.

Seventy-eight players have now qualified for the 156-man field for the June 13-16 event at Merion Golf Club outside Philadelphia ahead of final sectional qualifying on June 3.

Day, the 2011 U.S. Open runner-up to Rory McIlroy, and Weekley were among 25 players to join the field by being within the top 60 in world golf rankings.

Weekley vaulted 56 positions in the world rankings to No. 55 by winning the PGA Tour’s Colonial Invitational on Sunday, while Day was safely in with his ranking at 25.

Manassero became exempt for the U.S. Open with his victory in Sunday’s four-hole playoff at the European Tour PGA Championship.

Others qualifying through the rankings included Tim Clark of South Africa, Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts, Scotland’s Martin Laird and Paul Lawrie, Englishman Ian Poulter, Australian Marc Leishman, Swede Henrik Stenson and Thongchai Jaidee of Thailand.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Julian Linden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
