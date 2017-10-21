Home favorite Garcia leads Valderrama Masters by one shot

MADRID (Reuters) - Sergio Garcia heads the leaderboard by one shot on home territory going into the final round of the Andalucia Valderrama Masters, while Daniel Brooks put himself in contention.

Brooks shot a superb 64 in the third round to take the clubhouse lead, but Garcia’s 68 put him ahead of the Englishman.

The Spaniard celebrated being given honorary life membership of the European Tour on Friday as he birdied the second and third, delighting his fans in Cadiz.

Overnight leader Joost Luiten of the Netherlands, who picked up the third albatross in the tournament’s history on Friday, is two shots off the pace after shooting a 71 on an inconsistent day.