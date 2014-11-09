FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 9, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

Watson and Clark in WGC-HSBC Champions playoff

Andrew Both

1 Min Read

SHANGHHAI (Reuters) - American Bubba Watson drained a 30-yard bunker shot for eagle at the final regulation hole to earn a spot in a two-man playoff with Tim Clark at the WGC-HSBC Champions tournament on Sunday.

The Masters champion shot 70 to join South African Clark (69) at 11-under-par 277 at Sheshan Golf Club, one stroke ahead of Northern Irishman Graeme McDowell and Japan’s Hiroshi Iwata, who both missed birdie putts at the last to tie for the lead.

The sudden-death playoff will start at the par-five 18th, a hole on which the big-hitting Watson can reach the green in two shots while Clark needs three to make the putting surface.

Reporting by Andrew Both; Editing by John O'Brien

