Donald, Westwood and Kaymer commit to HSBC Champions in China

(Reuters) - World number three Luke Donald, fourth-ranked Lee Westwood and defending champion Martin Kaymer have committed to play in the elite WGC-HSBC Champions in China from November 1-4, the PGA Tour said on Tuesday.

Asia’s richest golf tournament, the HSBC Champions is one of four World Golf Championships (WGC) events which are just one rung down from the majors. It is the only one held outside the United States.

“I haven’t had as good a year as I would have liked and I really want to finish my season on a high note, so winning my second WGC (title) would be a great way to turn my season around,” former world number one Kaymer said in a statement.

“It is the biggest event we play in Asia and it is one that everyone wants to win,” added the German, who clinched his first major title at the 2010 PGA Championship.

Four-time major winner Phil Mickelson, who has twice triumphed at the HSBC Champions in China, will also be in the elite field at Mission Hills in Guangdong.

“I love competing around the world, and it’s truly exciting in the growing markets of Asia and China because there’s a real buzz about golf and the fans are so enthusiastic and appreciative,” the American left-hander said.

“Although I have won the title twice, this year we are playing on a new course in a new venue, so I won’t have the advantage of my past experiences.”

The HSBC Champions will be played at Mission Hills for the first time after being held at Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai for the last seven years.

Kaymer won the 2011 title by three shots after closing with a brilliant, nine-birdie 63.