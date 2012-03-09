Watson tames Blue Monster for early Doral lead

Jason Dufner of the U.S. watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during first round play in the WGC-Cadillac Championship PGA golf tournament at the Doral Resort in Doral, Florida March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

DORAL, Florida (Reuters) - American Bubba Watson charged into the early clubhouse lead in Friday’s second round of the WGC-Cadillac Championship with a near-flawless 10-under-par 62 that got off to a roaring start.

Watson, who started on the 10th hole, quickly tamed the TPC Blue Monster course at Doral with birdies on five of his opening seven holes before grabbing the outright lead with an eagle on the par-five eighth.

“I’ll take that,” the big-hitting Watson said after carding nine birdies, one eagle and a bogey to equal the lowest round of his career. “Two more days and I should be good to go.”

The only blemish for Watson, who began the day four shots back of overnight leaders Adam Scott and Jason Dufner, was a bogey on the par-three fourth, but he recovered with birdies on the next two holes on way to a 12-under total of 132.

Britain’s Justin Rose (64), who opened his round with three consecutive birdies, was a further shot back of Watson after a bogey-free round that included eight birdies.

Conditions were significantly less windy than for Thursday’s first round.