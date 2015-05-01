Spieth knocked out of Match Play by Westwood

May 1, 2015; San Francisco, CA, USA; Lee Westwood tees off at the third hole during day three of the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Match Play at TPC Harding Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - World number two and Masters champion Jordan Spieth was knocked out of the WGC-Match Play Championship by England’s Lee Westwood in a dramatic match on Friday.

Westwood prevailed 2 up in an exciting contest, fighting back from an early deficit and ramming home an important 12-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole to wrestle a lead he would not relinquish.

After missing an 11-foot birdie putt on the first and then making bogey on the second hole, Westwood was two down out of the blocks.

A Spieth bogey on six and a 13-foot birdie putt for Westwood on the ninth squared the match at the turn.

Westwood took the lead a hole later when the 21-year-old American failed to get up and down from just off the green.

After the 11th hole they were square again when Spieth made a birdie from 14 feet.

The pair then traded clutch pars for three holes.

May 1, 2015; San Francisco, CA, USA; Jordan Spieth tees off at the second hole during day three of the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Match Play at TPC Harding Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

Spieth appeared in trouble when he missed the 15th green but chipped in for birdie. Westwood did not flinch and made his six-foot birdie putt to match.

A hole later it was Westwood with the heroics. After sending a greenside bunker shot over the green and leaving his next chip short in the rough, the Englishman chipped in for par and Spieth missed his 14-foot birdie chance to stay tied.

Westwood birdie the penultimate hole, leaving Spieth needing to win the 18th, a feat he was unable to do.

Hunter Mahan, the 2012 champion and 2013 runner-up, advanced to the final 16 for the fifth straight year with a crushing 5&4 win over fellow American Matt Kuchar.

Mahan has destroyed his group, winning 7&6 over Stephen Gallacher and 5&3 over Ben Martin over the opening two days.

He will face Australian upstart John Senden, who finished off his group play 3-0 with a 1 up win over Brendon Todd, knocking out world number three Henrik Stenson and former FedEx Cup champion Bill Haas in the process.

Big-hitting Gary Woodland took down former U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson 1 up to go 3-0 and set up a round of 16 clash with Australian Marc Leishman who was also undefeated after a 1 up win over India’s Anirban Lahiri.

World Number one Rory McIlroy was one down through six holes to FedEx Cup champion Billy Horschel in their sudden death clash.