SHANGHAI Japan's Hideki Matsuyama cruised to his first World Golf Championship title with a dominant seven-shot victory at the $9.5 million WGC-HSBC Champions on Sunday.

The world number 10, who won the Japan Open earlier this month, began the day with a three-shot cushion and carded a six-under-par 66 in the final round to finish on 23-under for the tournament.

British Open champion Henrik Stenson (65) shared second place with American Daniel Berger (69), while world number three Rory McIlroy (66) was a shot behind them tied for fourth with American Bill Haas (69) on 15-under.

Matsuyama, the first Japanese player to win an individual WGC title, turned in his second flawless round of the tournament at the Sheshan International Golf Club despite landing in the water on the par-five final hole.

