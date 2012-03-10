FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Watson moves three strokes clear at Doral
March 10, 2012 / 11:21 PM / 6 years ago

Watson moves three strokes clear at Doral

Simon Evans

1 Min Read

Bubba Watson of the U.S. watches his tee shot on th second hold during third round play in the WGC-Cadillac Championship PGA golf tournament at the Doral Resort in Doral, Florida March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

DORAL, Florida (Reuters) - American Bubba Watson opened up a three shot lead after the third round of the WGC-Championship on Saturday by posting a five-under par 67 at the Blue Monster course.

Left-hander Watson moved to 17-under for the tournament with England’s Justin Rose, who shot a 69, and American Keegan Bradley, who made 66, tied for second at 14-under.

Watson’s round included three bogeys and six birdies after he started with an eagle on the par-five first hole as he kept up his bid for a first WGC win.

Rose, who also has yet to win in the elite series, ended his round with a disappointing three putt for bogey on the 18th.

Tiger Woods (68) and Rory McIlroy (65) both moved up the leaderboard and ended the day eight shots behind Watson, tied for eighth.

Editing by Julian Linden

