Woods withdraws from WGC with injury

Tiger Woods of the U.S. walks down the fairway on the 10th hole during fourth round play in the WGC-Cadillac Championship PGA golf tournament at the Doral Golf Resort in Doral, Florida, March 11, 2012.

DORAL, Florida (Reuters) - Tiger Woods withdrew from the WGC-Cadillac Championship on Sunday with a leg injury, raising serious doubts about his fitness for next month’s Masters at Augusta National.

The former world number one had been limping during his final round when he abruptly called it quits and left the course after completing 11 holes.

He was three-over-par for the day and seemingly out of contention to win the tournament.

Woods, who had changed shoes midway through the round, was escorted from the Blue Monster course on a buggy and taken to the carpark.

He immediately got into his vehicle, a black Mercedes, and promptly drove off, taking the wheel himself.

The 14-times major champion suffered a left-knee injury last season which caused him to withdraw from the Players Championship in May.

Before he drove away, the 36-year-old Woods told a PGA official: “It’s my leg, my left leg.”

While it was not immediately clear how serious his latest injury was, the American has a long history of problems with his left knee.

He twice underwent surgery in 2008 and his troubles began as early as his time at Stanford University.

The four-times Masters winner has also had problems with his Achilles tendon.

The injury came just as Woods had been beginning to show signs of his old form.

He shot a 62 in the final round of last week’s Honda Classic to finish tied for second and fired a 67 and a 68 in his second and third rounds at Doral.