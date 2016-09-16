FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Chun grabs two-shot lead at Evian Championship
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 16, 2016 / 7:30 PM / a year ago

Chun grabs two-shot lead at Evian Championship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters - South Korea’s Chun In-gee grabbed a two-shot lead at the Evian Championship by carding a five-under 66 in the second round on Friday.

Chun, who earned LPGA Tour membership by winning the U.S. Women's Open in 2015, moved to a total of 13-under 129 after scoring six birdies and one bogey on a rainy day in Haute Savoie.

Her compatriot Park Sung-hyun, who shared the lead with Chun after Thursday’s play, was tied second with China’s Shanshan Feng.

Park lost ground by hitting three bogeys in a disappointing round of 68.

“There is no benefit for just long hitters,” said Shanshan.“The rough is really long."

World number one Lydia Ko of New Zealand returned a 68 but she was nine shots off the pace.

Reporting by Julien Pretot

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.