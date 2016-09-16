Chun grabs two-shot lead at Evian Championship

(Reuters - South Korea’s Chun In-gee grabbed a two-shot lead at the Evian Championship by carding a five-under 66 in the second round on Friday.

Chun, who earned LPGA Tour membership by winning the U.S. Women's Open in 2015, moved to a total of 13-under 129 after scoring six birdies and one bogey on a rainy day in Haute Savoie.

Her compatriot Park Sung-hyun, who shared the lead with Chun after Thursday’s play, was tied second with China’s Shanshan Feng.

Park lost ground by hitting three bogeys in a disappointing round of 68.

“There is no benefit for just long hitters,” said Shanshan.“The rough is really long."

World number one Lydia Ko of New Zealand returned a 68 but she was nine shots off the pace.