Korean Lee edges ahead on packed Evian leaderboard
#Sports News
September 12, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

Korean Lee edges ahead on packed Evian leaderboard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20, 2015; Coquitlam, British Columbia, CAN; Mi Hyang Lee eyes the green before putting during the first round at Vancouver Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

PARIS (Reuters) - South Korean Lee Mi-hyang holed a 10-foot putt at the last hole to take a one-shot lead after the third round of the $3.25 million Evian Championship in Haute Savoie on Saturday.

Lee carded a one-under-par 70 for a 10-under total of 203, one ahead of American Lexi Thompson (66).

Sharing third place on a congested leaderboard on 205 were New Zealander Lydia Ko (67) and American Morgan Pressel (71).

However, the destiny of the title seems to be completely up for grabs with another seven players within five shots of the lead.

The 18-year-old Ko is hoping to become the youngest winner of a women’s major.

”Winning a major at any age is pretty hard,“ she told reporters. ”I think I‘m just going to take it as a good experience and give myself a good chance tomorrow.

“It’s a pretty packed leaderboard. I think the course set-up will play a huge factor.”

Writing by Tony Jimenez,; editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
