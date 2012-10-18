Bogeys not bouquets for Miss Indonesia in Jakarta

Inez Putri, winner of Miss Indonesia 2012, eyes a shot at the ninth hole during the Enjoy Jakarta Ladies Indonesia Open at Palm Hill Golf Club, just outside Jakarta in this handout picture obtained by Reuters October 18, 2012. Eye catching Putri, will replace crown and gown with golf clubs and caddie to compete with conviction in this week's Enjoy Jakarta Ladies Indonesia Open, which starts Thursday. The 23-year-old, a top amateur but short of practice due to her Miss Indonesia commitments, will line up alongside a host of in-form professionals in the ninth leg of this year's Ladies Asian Golf Tour (LAGT). REUTERS/ Enjoy Jakarta Ladies Indonesia Open/Handout

(Reuters) - Indonesian beauty queen Inez Putri failed to convert her catwalk skills to the golf course on Thursday when she carded a 79 in the first round of the Enjoy Jakarta Ladies Indonesia Open.

It was a case of bogeys rather than bouquets for Putri, winner of this year’s Miss Indonesia and a Top-15 finisher at the 2012 Miss World content, as the keen golfer’s game has clearly suffered due to her commitments.

“I haven’t played much golf in five months so I am happy with my score,” she told reporters after the first round score at the Ladies Asian Golf Tour event.

Although her golf may be on ice this year, she still has her eye on a pair of gold medals at next year’s southeast Asian Games in Myanmar.

The 23-year-old from the honeymoon island of Bali said she was planning to play in the individual and team event.

“I want to win gold at the SEA Games,” said Putri, who has won gold and silver medals at Balinese national level.

Inez Putri, winner of Miss Indonesia 2012, plays a shot at the ninth hole during the Enjoy Jakarta Ladies Indonesia Open at Palm Hill Golf Club, just outside Jakarta in this handout picture obtained by Reuters October 18, 2012. Eye catching Inez Putri, will replace crown and gown with golf clubs and caddie to compete with conviction in this week's Enjoy Jakarta Ladies Indonesia Open, which starts Thursday. The 23-year-old, a top amateur but short of practice due to her Miss Indonesia commitments, will line up alongside a host of in-form professionals in the ninth leg of this year's Ladies Asian Golf Tour (LAGT). REUTERS/Enjoy Jakarta Ladies Indonesia Open/Handout

“Winning a gold medal at (an) event like the Olympic Games, Asian Games or world championships is always what all athletes look for.”

Having succeeded on the pageant front, Putri has her toe in the door at a golf channel with a view to promoting the game in Indonesia.

The Balinese Olympic Committee took a dim view of her swapping her golf spikes for stilettos, however, and kicked her off the island’s team over potential scheduling conflicts.

“There’s no pressure on me,” said former Bali Governor Cup winner Putri, who wants to play on the American LPGA Tour in the future.

“I’d love it if the fans are following me as it takes off the pressure on me.”

She said she could carry out her duties as Miss Indonesia and continue to play golf without breaking protocol.

“Those are social requirements. This is sports,” she said. “I‘m happy to play golf and promote Indonesia as golfing destination.”