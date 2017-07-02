Jul 2, 2017; Olympia Fields, IL, USA; Chella Choi talks to her caddy while walking down the fairway during the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Olympia Fields Country Club - North. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Illinois American Danielle Kang beat Canada's defending champion Brooke Henderson by one stroke to win the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Sunday and make her first LPGA Tour victory a major.

Kang broke clear with four consecutive birdies from the 11th hole, but fell back into a tie with Henderson after bogeying the par-three 17th, where she found a bunker with her tee shot.

But the Californian held her nerve at the par-five 18th, hitting two near-perfect shots before two-putting to cap her victory with a birdie at Olympia Fields.

She carded a three-under-par 68 to finish at 13-under 271, while Henderson had to settle for second on 12-under after a closing five-under 66.

South Korean Chella Choi, who started the final round tied with Kang, carded 71 to finish third on 10-under.

