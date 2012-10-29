FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany to host 2015 Solheim Cup
#Sports News
October 29, 2012 / 11:15 AM / in 5 years

Germany to host 2015 Solheim Cup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The 2015 Solheim Cup, the women’s equivalent of the Ryder Cup, will be held at the St Leon-Rot Golf Club near Heidelberg, an hour’s drive from Frankfurt.

“It will be a fantastic experience for our golf in Germany,” said Sandra Gal, a member of the victorious 2011 European team.

“I am sure my home country will be a great host,” she added in a Ladies European Tour news release on Monday.

Gal helped her side beat the United States 15-13 in the biennial event in Ireland last year.

Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Mark Meadows

