Germany to host 2015 Solheim Cup

(Reuters) - The 2015 Solheim Cup, the women’s equivalent of the Ryder Cup, will be held at the St Leon-Rot Golf Club near Heidelberg, an hour’s drive from Frankfurt.

“It will be a fantastic experience for our golf in Germany,” said Sandra Gal, a member of the victorious 2011 European team.

“I am sure my home country will be a great host,” she added in a Ladies European Tour news release on Monday.

Gal helped her side beat the United States 15-13 in the biennial event in Ireland last year.