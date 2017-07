Jul 16, 2017; Bedminster, NJ, USA; Sung Hyun Park tees off on the fourth hole during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club-New Jersey. Mandatory Credit: Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports

BEDMINSTER, New Jersey (Reuters) - South Korean Park Sung-hyun won the U.S. Women's Open by two strokes at Trump National on Sunday for her first major championship.

The 23-year-old Park carded a closing five-under-par 67 to finish at 11-under 277.