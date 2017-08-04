FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 3 days
Shin bags hole-in-one at Women's British Open golf
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
U.S. to relax rules protecting sage grouse, in win for oil drillers
Energy & Environment
U.S. to relax rules protecting sage grouse, in win for oil drillers
China willing to pay the price for new North Korea sanctions
World
China willing to pay the price for new North Korea sanctions
LendingClub shares climb on positive outlook, higher revenue
Future of Money
LendingClub shares climb on positive outlook, higher revenue
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 4, 2017 / 11:15 AM / in 3 days

Shin bags hole-in-one at Women's British Open golf

1 Min Read

Golf - Women’s British Open - St Andrews, Britain - August 4, 2017 South Korea's Jenny Shin in action during the second round Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

(Reuters) - South Korea's Jenny Shin recorded a hole-in-one on her way to a three-under par 69 in round two of the Women's British Open at Kingsbarns Golf Links on Friday.

Shin, who carded a two-under par 70 in the opening round, used a hybrid on the par three 14th hole to ace from 171 yards.

The 24-year-old suffered a double bogey on the 17th but still managed to keep her title bid intact, finishing at five-under par for the tournament ahead of the weekend.

American Michelle Wie is yet to tee off on Friday after setting a clubhouse record eight-under-par 64 in the opening round.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Bolton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.