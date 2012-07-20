FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Woods chips in at the last for second 67
#Sports News
July 20, 2012 / 6:41 PM / 5 years ago

Woods chips in at the last for second 67

Ed Osmond

1 Min Read

Tiger Woods of the U.S. reacts after chipping in from a bunker to make birdie during the second round of the British Open golf championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes, northern England July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

LYTHAM ST ANNES, England (Reuters) - Tiger Woods chipped in spectacularly from a greenside bunker at the last hole to complete a clinical second-round 67 and finish four shots behind fellow American Brandt Snedeker at the British Open on Friday.

The former world number one and 14-times major champion picked up shots at the fourth and six holes and after dropping one at the 11th he birdied the 16th and 18th to finish in third place on six-under 134.

Woods, without a major triumph since 2008, matched his opening 67 to stay firmly on course for his fourth British Open title.

Editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
