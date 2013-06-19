FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Woods out of action until British Open due to elbow strain
#Sports News
June 19, 2013 / 7:51 PM / in 4 years

Woods out of action until British Open due to elbow strain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tiger Woods of the U.S. wipes his face while on the second green during the final round of the 2013 U.S. Open golf championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

(Reuters) - Tiger Woods has been diagnosed with a left elbow strain that will keep him out of competition until next month’s British Open at Muirfield, the world number one said on Wednesday.

Woods had been suffering minor discomfort before last week’s U.S. Open at Merion, where he aggravated the problem and was seen wincing and shaking his left arm on several occasions.

“I was examined after I returned home from the U.S. Open, and the doctors determined I have a left elbow strain,” the American said in a statement on his website.

“I have been advised to take a few weeks off, rest and undergo treatment. I’ll be ready to go for the British Open and I‘m looking forward to playing at Muirfield.”

The 14-times major champion was a big favorite to win the U.S. Open but poor putting and iron play left him 12 shots behind winner Justin Rose.

Woods had been scheduled to play in the June 27-30 AT&T National at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland, where he triumphed last year to move past Jack Nicklaus into second place on the all-time PGA Tour winners’ list.

The July 18-21 British Open at Muirfield in Scotland is the third of golf’s four annual major championships.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
