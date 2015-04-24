FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Woods commits to next month's Players Championship
April 24, 2015

Woods commits to next month's Players Championship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tiger Woods of the U.S. watches his shot off the 12th tee during final round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - Tiger Woods will make his next competitive start at next month’s Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, the former world number one said on Friday.

For Woods, who returned to competitive golf earlier this month at the Masters after taking two months off to retool his game, it marks a return to a TPC Sawgrass course where he has won twice before, most recently in 2013.

“Looking forward to going back to THE PLAYERS this year, hoping for a repeat of 2013,” Woods said on Twitter.

The Players Championship, which is the PGA Tour’s flagship event and widely regarded as golf’s unofficial fifth major, will be played May 7-10.

Woods, who had struggled in his return from last year’s back surgery, a swing change and some embarrassing moments with his short game, tied for 17th at the Masters at five under.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto. Editing by Steve Keating.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
