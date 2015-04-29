FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Woods adds five more tournaments to schedule
April 29, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

Woods adds five more tournaments to schedule

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tiger Woods of the U.S. watches his shot off the 12th tee during final round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - Tiger Woods firmed up his upcoming playing plans on Wednesday by committing to five tournaments: the U.S. Open, British Open, Memorial tournament, Greenbrier Classic and Quicken Loans National.

Woods, who returned to competitive golf earlier this month at the Masters after taking two months off to retool his game, previously said he will compete in next week’s Players Championship.

Four of the events Woods committed to are old favorites of his.

The former world number one Woods is a five-time winner of the Memorial, hosted by Jack Nicklaus, which will be played June 4-7 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

Three-time U.S. Open winner Woods will play in the 115th edition of the championship on June 18-21 at Chambers Bay in University Place, Washington, on the Puget Sound shore.

Woods will be making his second appearance at the Greenbrier Classic in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, from July 2-5. He missed the cut in his only previous visit in 2012.

The 39-year-old American will return to his favorite track in golf, The Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, for the July 16-19 British Open where he will seek a third Claret Jug there to add to the 2006 title he won at Royal Liverpool.

The last of the added events is especially meaningful to Woods as the July 30-Aug. 2 Quicken Loans National at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, in Gainesville, Virginia, benefits the Tiger Woods Foundation.

Woods won the tournament in 2009 and 2012.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue

