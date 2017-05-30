FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Woods says alcohol not factor in DUI, blames medication
May 30, 2017 / 12:02 AM / 3 months ago

Woods says alcohol not factor in DUI, blames medication

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Former world number one Tiger Woods said alcohol was not a factor in his DUI arrest earlier on Monday and instead blamed an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.

Woods, who is currently sidelined from competition after having his fourth back surgery in April, said in a statement he took full responsibility for his actions and apologized to his family, friends and fans.

"I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications," he said.

"I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly."

Woods, who is second on the all-time list with 14 major titles, was booked at 7:18 a.m. (1118 GMT) and released several hours later on his own recognizance, according to an online police report.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Ian Ransom

