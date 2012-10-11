FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rose beats Woods to set up final with Westwood
October 11, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

Rose beats Woods to set up final with Westwood

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Justin Rose of England celebrates his victory against Tiger Woods of the U.S. after their World Golf Final semi-final match in Antalya, southern Turkey, October 11, 2012. Justin Rose and Lee Westwood, both from England, will play the final match this Friday. REUTERS/Kaan Soyturk

BELEK, Turkey (Reuters) - Justin Rose beat 14-times major champion Tiger Woods in the semi-finals on Thursday to set up a title showdown with fellow Englishman Lee Westwood at the World Golf Final exhibition event.

World number five Rose (69) carded two birdies and an eagle in the last six holes to defeat world number two Woods by one shot.

Westwood blitzed his way past 2011 U.S. Masters champion Charl Schwartzel by six shots, the world number four firing two eagles and eight birdies in a 10-under 61.

Earlier, Woods beat world number one Rory McIlroy by six shots in their much-anticipated Group One tussle at the Antalya Golf Club.

The final is on Friday.

Editing by Tom Pilcher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
