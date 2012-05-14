FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Golf Town to expand in U.S. with Golfsmith buy
May 14, 2012 / 1:10 PM / in 5 years

Canada's Golf Town to expand in U.S. with Golfsmith buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Golfsmith International Holdings Inc GOLF.O said Canadian golf retailer Golf Town will take it private for about $97.2 million.

Golf Town, which is owned by private equity firm OMERS, will pay about $6.10 per share in cash, which represents a 30 percent premium to Golfsmith’s Friday’s close of $4.71.

On the closing of the deal, which is expected in the third quarter, Golfsmith’s Chief Executive Martin Hanaka will assume the role of chief executive of the combined company.

With the deal, Golf Town will add Golfsmith’s 85 retail locations in the United States. The Canadian company currently has 54 stores across Canada and has recently expanded into the U.S. market with 6 stores in the greater Boston area.

Golfsmith’s shares closed at $4.71 on Friday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

