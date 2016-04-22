FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GOME says opens store on Amazon.com's China online marketplace
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Technology News
April 22, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

GOME says opens store on Amazon.com's China online marketplace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past a GOME store in Shanghai August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd has opened a store on Amazon.com Inc’s online marketplace in the mainland, as China consumer-focused firms make a push towards integrating online and store-based shopping.

GOME said in a statement it will be a major retailer of consumer electronics and home appliances on Amazon’s mainland marketplace, Z.cn, with services initially covering Beijing, and then major first- and second-tier cities later this year.

The Chinese home appliances company operates 1,800 offline stores across China.

Last August, Alibaba Group said it would invest $4.6 billion in leading Chinese electronics retailer Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd, as part of the same trend of bringing together online and store-based shopping.

Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
