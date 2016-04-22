FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GOME says opens store on Amazon.com's China online marketplace
#Technology News
April 22, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

GOME says opens store on Amazon.com's China online marketplace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past a GOME store in Shanghai August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd has opened a store on Amazon.com Inc’s online marketplace in the mainland, as China consumer-focused firms make a push towards integrating online and store-based shopping.

GOME said in a statement it will be a major retailer of consumer electronics and home appliances on Amazon’s mainland marketplace, Z.cn, with services initially covering Beijing, and then major first- and second-tier cities later this year.

The Chinese home appliances company operates 1,800 offline stores across China.

Last August, Alibaba Group said it would invest $4.6 billion in leading Chinese electronics retailer Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd, as part of the same trend of bringing together online and store-based shopping.

Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

