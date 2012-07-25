FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GOME shares fall 17 percent to record low after loss warning
July 25, 2012

A sales assistant switches channels on a TV at a GOME Electrical appliance shop in Wuhan, Hubei province June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares in GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd (0493.HK) tumbled more than 17 percent to a record low after it warned it would post a net loss for the first half of 2012.

Shares in China's top home appliances retailer fell to HK$0.63, compared with a 0.8 percent decline in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI.

GOME, which competes with Suning Appliance Co Ltd (002024.SZ), said on Tuesday it expected to post a net loss for the first half due to a drop in sales revenue and losses attributable to its e-commerce business.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

