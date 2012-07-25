GOME shares fall 17 percent to record low after loss warning

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares in GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd (0493.HK) tumbled more than 17 percent to a record low after it warned it would post a net loss for the first half of 2012.

Shares in China's top home appliances retailer fell to HK$0.63, compared with a 0.8 percent decline in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI.

GOME, which competes with Suning Appliance Co Ltd (002024.SZ), said on Tuesday it expected to post a net loss for the first half due to a drop in sales revenue and losses attributable to its e-commerce business.