FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Australia's anti-trust watchdog won't oppose JB Hi-Fi buyout of Good Guys
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 11, 2016 / 12:11 AM / a year ago

Australia's anti-trust watchdog won't oppose JB Hi-Fi buyout of Good Guys

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's competition watchdog said on Thursday it will not oppose electronic retailer JB Hi-Fi Ltd's (JBH.AX) proposed acquisition of rival Good Guys, saying the two companies are focused on different product categories and customers.

JB Hi-Fi is considering a buyout of the appliances chain as it looks to diversify away from its traditional line-up of DVDs and video games. Local media have said the deal could be worth A$1 billion ($771 million)

The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) found that "post-acquisition, customers would have a range of alternative retailers of home appliances and consumer electronics."

"On balance, the ACCC did not consider that the acquisition would substantially lessen competition in any market."

JB already plans to grow its network of HOME appliance stores to 75 by the end of fiscal 2017, from none five years earlier.

An acquisition of The Good Guys would widen its exposure to the household goods sector, which has posted strong recent earnings growth following a housing boom in Sydney and Melbourne.

Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.