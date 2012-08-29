FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goodman, CPPIB to invest $500 million more in Chinese venture
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 29, 2012 / 8:55 PM / in 5 years

Goodman, CPPIB to invest $500 million more in Chinese venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australian industrial property manager Goodman Group (GMG.AX) and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said they will invest an additional $500 million in their Chinese logistics joint venture.

Goodman China Logistics Holding (GCLH), which Goodman and CPPIB formed in 2009, will have an equity base of $1 billion after the latest infusion.

CPPIB will contribute $400 million with Goodman contributing the rest, the companies said.

CPPIB and its Canadian peers such Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Caisse du depot et placement are among the world’s most active dealmakers in recent years, making major bets both in Canada and overseas.

CPPIB said in December 2011 that it would invest an additional $250 million in GCLH. [ID:nL3E7ND3QH]

Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.