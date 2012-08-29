FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Daikin to buy U.S. Goodman Global for $3.8 billion
#Deals
August 29, 2012 / 7:20 AM / in 5 years

Japan Daikin to buy U.S. Goodman Global for $3.8 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSAKA, Japan (Reuters) - Japan’s Daikin Industries Ltd (6367.T) said on Wednesday it will pay 296 billion yen ($3.77 billion) to acquire U.S. firm Goodman Global Inc HELLFG.UL from private equity firm Hellman & Friedman.

Daikin expects to complete the deal for the U.S. heating, ventilation and air-conditioning maker between October and December 2012.

It sees a synergy effect from the purchase of 24 billion yen in three years. ($1 = 78.5000 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yoshiyuki Osada, Writing by James Topham; Editing by Michael Watson)

