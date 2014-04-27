FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Goodman Fielders says receives $1.2 billion takeover offer
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 27, 2014 / 10:08 PM / 3 years ago

Australia's Goodman Fielders says receives $1.2 billion takeover offer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Australian food company Goodman Fielder GFF.AX on Monday said it had received a A$1.27 billion ($1.18 billion) takeover offer proposal from Singapore’s Wilmar International Limited, but said the offer undervalued the company.

In a statement, Goodman Fielder said the non-binding, “highly conditional” offer received over the weekend had proposed a price of A$0.65 per share.

“The Board believes that the current proposal materially undervalues Goodman Fielder and is opportunistic,” Goodman Fielder said in a statement. “The board has advised Wilmar and First Pacific accordingly.”

Shares in Goodman Fielder closed at A$0.55 last Thursday. They have lost over 28 percent of their value in the past year, against a 8.4 percent gain in the broader market.

Wilmar (WLIL.SI), which already owns 10.1 percent of the company, proposed the deal together with a Hong Kong investment management company First Pacific Company Limited (0142.HK).

Wilmar said Goodman Fielder would be privatized and its shares would be de-listed from the ASX and NZX if the deal proceeds.

Goodman Fielder, which has Credit Suisse as financial adviser, said the company would continue to assess other opportunities to maximize shareholder value.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu and Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Diane Craft and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.