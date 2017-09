SYDNEY (Reuters) - Shares in Goodman Fielder Ltd GFF.AX jumped as much as 19 percent on Monday after the Australian food company rejected a A$1.3 billion ($1.2 billion) takeover bid from Singapore’s Wilmar International (WLIL.SI) and China’s First Pacific (0142.HK).

Goodman shares hit a two-and-a-half month high of A$0.655 and last traded up 18 percent at A$0.65, matching the conditional bid that Goodman labeled “opportunistic”.