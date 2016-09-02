FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Good Technology shareholders sue JPMorgan over fiduciary duty
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 2, 2016 / 2:19 AM / a year ago

Good Technology shareholders sue JPMorgan over fiduciary duty

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States, in this October 12, 2010 file photo.Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

(Reuters) - Former shareholders of Good Technology Corp, a mobile software maker, are suing JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) for breach of fiduciary duty, according to a lawsuit filed on Thursday.

JPMorgan was "self-interested" and "conflicted" in its dealings with Good Technology, which led the start-up to sell itself to BlackBerry Ltd (BB.TO) (BBRY.O) in 2015 at a "fire-sale" price of $425 million, the shareholders said in the amended lawsuit filed in Delaware Chancery Court.

Good Technology was being advised by JPMorgan at the same time as the investment bank was advising BlackBerry, according to the lawsuit. JPMorgan prioritized its relationship with BlackBerry over its dealings with Good Technology, the complaint said.

The lawsuit valued Good Technology at over $1 billion.

Blackberry and JPMorgan were not immediately available to comment on the issue.

The New York Times first reported the amended lawsuit earlier on Thursday. The complaint is part of a suit Good Technology shareholders originally filed in October 2015.

The suit already named Good Technology directors and executives as defendants and accused them of conflicts of interest.

The case is Good Technology Corporation Stockholder Litigation, Court of Chancery, State of Delaware C.A. No. 11580-VCL

Reporting by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.