Goodyear Tire profit falls on weak volumes in Europe
October 26, 2012 / 11:41 AM / in 5 years

Goodyear Tire profit falls on weak volumes in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co GT.N, the top U.S. tire maker, reported a lower quarterly profit as volumes fell particularly in Europe.

Total tire unit volumes fell 12 percent to 41.8 million.

Goodyear expects fourth-quarter tire unit volume to fall 3 percent to 5 percent from a year earlier.

Net income fell to $110 million, or 41 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $161 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue fell 13 percent to $5.2 billion.

Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

