Goodyear Tire quarterly profit falls on weak Europe sales

(Reuters) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co GT.N, the top U.S. tire maker, said third-quarter profit fell on lower sales in all its key markets, especially Europe.

Revenue slumped 13.2 percent to $5.26 billion from $6.06 billion in the same quarter a year ago. Net income declined 30.4 percent to $117 million from $168 million a year earlier. Earnings per share were 41 cents, versus 60 cents.

Total tire volume dropped 12 percent to 41.8 million, with the largest decline in Europe. Goodyear said it expects fourth-quarter volume to drop 3 percent to 5 percent from a year earlier.

In North America, Goodyear’s largest market, the company said it expects full-year sales of consumer and commercial tires to vehicle manufacturers to increase by 6 percent to 10 percent, while replacement tire sales are expected to decline 2 percent to 8 percent.

It expects full-year original-equipment and replacement tire sales in Europe to decline 5 percent to 10 percent.

Goodyear said it is expanding a cost-cutting initiative after achieving its $1 billion cost-savings target ahead of schedule.

The company said it also expects to exceed its 2013 operating income target a year early.