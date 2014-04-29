FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goodyear revenue misses analyst expectations, shares fall
April 29, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

Goodyear revenue misses analyst expectations, shares fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT.O) reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hit by the extreme winter in North America and a labor dispute in Venezuela.

Goodyear, the biggest U.S. tire maker, also posted a net loss in the first quarter after recording a $132 million charge related to a drop in the value of the Venezuelan bolivar.

The company’s shares fell 8 percent before the bell on Tuesday.

Goodyear said revenue fell 8 percent to $4.47 billion in the three months ended March 31, missing the average analyst expectation of $4.80 billion.

Sales in Latin America fell nearly 18 percent in the quarter. Goodyear had said earlier that quarterly operating income from the region would take a $30 million hit due to labor issues - since resolved - in Venezuela.

Workers at Goodyear’s plant in Venezuela ratified a new labor contract this month.

Net loss available to shareholders was $58 million, or 23 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with net income of $26 million, or 10 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding that, Goodyear earned 56 cents per share, 4 cents below the average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters

I/B/E/S.

Akron, Ohio-based Goodyear said total tire unit volumes rose 1 percent to 40 million in the first quarter.

The company reaffirmed its full-year outlook, saying it expected segment operating income to grow between 10 percent and 15 percent in 2014.

Goodyear shares traded as low as $25.02 before the bell. They closed at $27.21 on the Nasdaq on Monday.

Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

