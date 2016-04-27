FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tire maker Goodyear's revenue falls short of estimate
April 27, 2016 / 12:01 PM / a year ago

Tire maker Goodyear's revenue falls short of estimate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. company logo is seen in Westminster, Colorado August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

(Reuters) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT.O), the largest U.S. tire maker, reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower tire sales in the Americas, its largest market.

Shares of the Akron, Ohio-based company were down 9.6 percent at $29.63 in early trading on Wednesday.

The Americas region includes Venezuela operations, which the company deconsolidated last year.

Deconsolidation under U.S. accounting rules allow companies to treat a subsidiary in a volatile foreign market as an investment rather than an operating unit. Writing down the market value of that subsidiary largely insulates the parent company from future hits to its financial results.

The company, which is facing stiff competition in Europe from Michelin (MICP.PA), Continental AG (CONG.DE) and Pirelli PECIn.MI, has been moving some operations to lower cost centers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

The deconsolidation of the Venezuelan subsidiary hurt tire volumes by about 0.4 million units and sales by $94 million in the first quarter, said the company, which has been manufacturing tires for over a century.

Sales in the Americas fell 13 percent. In EMEA, its second biggest market, they declined 6 percent due to a strong dollar.

Excluding items, the company earned 72 cents per share in the quarter ended March 31, marginally above the average analyst estimate of 71 cents.

Revenue fell 8.3 percent to $3.69 billion and missed analysts’ average estimate of $3.92 billion.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
