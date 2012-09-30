FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 30, 2012 / 8:46 PM / in 5 years

Google shares may extend their climb: Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk past a logo next to the main entrance of the Google building in Zurich March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - Google Inc (GOOG.O) shares, which have gained 65 percent since July 2010, could rise even further, business weekly Barron’s said on Sunday.

The newspaper quoted a Jefferies analyst as saying Google was poised for long-term growth since its core search business is healthy and growth is coming increasingly from the emerging mobile, display and online video businesses.

Barron’s also said Google’s shares look inexpensive compared to their historic trading multiple and the multiples of Facebook Inc (FB.O) and Chinese search engine Baidu Inc (BIDU.O). (Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by Gary Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
