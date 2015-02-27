FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2015 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

Google scraps plan to block porn on Blogger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Google logo is seen at the garage where the company was founded on Google's 15th anniversary in Menlo Park, California September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

(Reuters) - Google Inc has abandoned its plan to ban adult content on its blogging site Blogger after receiving negative feedback from users.

Google will instead “step up enforcement” of its existing policy prohibiting commercial porn, Jessica Pelegio, the company’s social product support manager, wrote on Google Product Forums on Friday.

Bloggers can continue to tag any blog with sexually explicit content as “adult” that is placed behind a warning page.

Google said earlier this week that Blogger users would no longer be able to post sexually explicit pictures or videos on the platform starting on March 23.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
