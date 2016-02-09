FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google CEO Pichai receives stock grant worth about $199 million
#Business News
February 9, 2016 / 2:17 AM / in 2 years

Google CEO Pichai receives stock grant worth about $199 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Letters spell the word "Alphabet" as they are seen on a computer screen with a Google search page in this photo illustration taken in Paris, France, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

(Reuters) - Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai received restricted stock worth about $199 million, according to a regulatory filing by Google parent company Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) (GOOG.O).

Pichai, who took over in August, received a grant for 273,328 Class C Google stock units on Feb. 3. The valuation is based on the stock’s closing price on that date.

On the same day, Pichai sold 375 Class A common shares at a price of $786.28 each, and 3,625 Class C capital stock at a price of $768.84 each, the filing said. (1.usa.gov/1PhAHCI).

Reporting by Manish Parashar and Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler and Sunil Nair

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

