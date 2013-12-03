Google takes on Amazon by cutting cloud service prices

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Google Inc will lower prices on cloud services as the search giant gears up to take on Amazon.com Inc, International Business Machines Corp and Microsoft Corp in the fast-growing market of Internet services for corporations.
In a Monday blogpost, Google outlined key features and pricing for “Compute Engine,” part of a broader service that vies with Amazon’s AWS in providing storage and computing power to corporate clients as in-house datacenters are gradually phased out.
It will lower prices 10 percent on most standard services, and 60 percent on high-end data storage. Google said the service was now “generally available,” signaling that it meets internal standards and is ready for a wider rollout.
It is “embarking on a significant multi-billion infrastructure-as-a-service opportunity,” analyst Colin Sebastian of R.W. Baird wrote. “Google is positioned to become the next large player in cloud services, with a robust platform of application, platform and infrastructure services, competing for an increasing share of the IT spending pie.”
