FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Google tests prototype of diabetes-tracking 'smart' contact lens
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
January 17, 2014 / 12:56 AM / 4 years ago

Google tests prototype of diabetes-tracking 'smart' contact lens

Alexei Oreskovic

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Google Inc said on Thursday that it is testing a new method for diabetics to monitor their blood-sugar levels by wearing a contact lens equipped with tiny chips and an antenna.

Google said a prototype of its “smart contact lens” can generate a reading of a tear’s glucose level every second, potentially replacing the need for people with diabetes to prick their fingers and test drops of blood throughout the day.

“We’re in discussions with the FDA, but there’s still a lot more work to do to turn this technology into a system that people can use,” Google said in a post on its official blog.

Google said it planned to find partners, “who are experts in bringing products like this to market.”

The world’s largest Internet search engine, Google is developing a variety of new technologies outside its core business, including self-driving cars and balloons that beam wireless Internet to remote regions of the world.

Google has also become more focused on health-related issues, launching a separate company in September devoted to tackling diseases related to aging.

Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic. Editing by Andre Grenon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.